Phala.Network (PHA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $168.67 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00034269 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00103480 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

