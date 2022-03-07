Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Short Interest Update

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharma Mar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Pharma Mar alerts:

Shares of PHMMF remained flat at $$55.47 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average of $72.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Pharma Mar has a 1 year low of $55.47 and a 1 year high of $138.90.

Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical holding company, which engages in research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. It operates through the following segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNAi. The Oncology segment focuses to the group undertakings whose object is to research, develop, and market anti-tumour drugs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma Mar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma Mar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.