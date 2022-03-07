Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DOC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 242.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 974,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 394,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 38,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

