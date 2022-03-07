Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

DOC stock opened at $17.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,874,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6,197.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,972,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,489,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,626 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 46,092.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,720,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 175.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

