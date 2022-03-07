Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 345.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,471 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,253,000 after purchasing an additional 171,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,440,000 after purchasing an additional 322,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,376,000 after purchasing an additional 91,822 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth about $29,435,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $22.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 173.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

