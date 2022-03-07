Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Short Interest Up 31.4% in February

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the January 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
PBFS stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.19. Pioneer Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $13.98.
Separately, TheStreet raised Pioneer Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pioneer Bancorp, Inc (New York) engages as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.
