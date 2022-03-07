Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Short Interest Up 31.4% in February

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the January 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PBFS stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.19. Pioneer Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $13.98.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pioneer Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. 20.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc (New York) engages as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

