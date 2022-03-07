Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the January 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MAV stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 58,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,585. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $12.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

