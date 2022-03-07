Piper Sandler Cuts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $80.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Summit Insights cut shares of Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.92.

MRVL stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.55.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,777 shares of company stock valued at $13,869,119. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,852,000 after acquiring an additional 365,469 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,489,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,558,000 after acquiring an additional 170,126 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

