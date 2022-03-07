Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH)

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MDxHealth in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MDxHealth’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MDXH. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDxHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MDxHealth stock opened at $7.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.98. MDxHealth has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,643,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $857,000.

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

