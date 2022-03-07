Piper Sandler Lowers First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $180.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.80.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $164.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

