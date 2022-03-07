Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Piscataqua Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.9% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,743,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,474,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,269,000 after purchasing an additional 822,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $5.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.89. 6,910,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,243,735. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $152.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.