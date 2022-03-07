Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $754,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $704,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 460,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 38.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,476 shares of company stock worth $11,821,003 over the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCHP. UBS Group upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.28.

MCHP traded down $2.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,677,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,492. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

