Piscataqua Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 207 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $11.73 on Monday, reaching $385.61. 8,352,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,735,711. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $350.66 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

