Piscataqua Savings Bank Trims Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,188,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $83.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average is $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

