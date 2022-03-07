PlayDapp (PLA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $20.71 Million

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $245.34 million and $20.71 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002094 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00034394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00103501 BTC.

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PlayDapp is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 coins. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames . The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

