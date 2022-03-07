Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.760-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.63 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.46.

NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,584. Plexus has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.76.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plexus will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $140,488.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $307,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,431 shares of company stock valued at $932,022 in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

