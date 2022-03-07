Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

PSTV opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03. Plus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTV. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

