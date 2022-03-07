Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 419,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,188 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $9,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLYM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,310,000 after buying an additional 103,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 78,458 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYM opened at $27.19 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.60 million, a PE ratio of -28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

