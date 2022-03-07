POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.72

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 59217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of POET Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -157.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54.

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

