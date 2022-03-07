Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.100-$10.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.29 billion.

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $5.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.88. 7,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,684. Polaris has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.93.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,039 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $3,632,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

