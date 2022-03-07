Porch Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Porch Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Sherlund now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.62).

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%.

PRCH has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $6.09 on Monday. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Porch Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,574,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,354,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,661,000 after purchasing an additional 512,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,116,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,775,000 after purchasing an additional 122,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,751,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,466 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $84,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

