PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.77.

PPG stock opened at $123.95 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $122.86 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.57 and a 200 day moving average of $156.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698,561 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,201,000 after acquiring an additional 580,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after acquiring an additional 338,189 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $46,611,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

