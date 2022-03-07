Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 26.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 3.7% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 11.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 20.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $58.51 on Monday. Precision Drilling Co. has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $60.16. The firm has a market cap of $778.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

