Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jonestrading lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $25.46 on Thursday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is -26.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

