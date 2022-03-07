Primecoin Trading 8.3% Lower This Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $696.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,855,839 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.