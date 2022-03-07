Privatix Market Cap Reaches $92,743.83 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Privatix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0824 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Privatix has a total market cap of $92,743.83 and approximately $21,069.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Privatix has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

About Privatix

PRIX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io . The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Privatix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

