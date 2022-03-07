Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,140.00

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (CURRENCY:PFL) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a total market cap of $684,495.03 and $6,140.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.45 or 0.06622255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,138.25 or 1.00523659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00047949 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Profile

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,194 coins.

Buying and Selling Professional Fighters League Fan Token

