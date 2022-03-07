Profire Energy (PFIE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Profire Energy to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PFIE opened at $1.28 on Monday. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $61.58 million, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 80,389.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 164,799 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Profire Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

