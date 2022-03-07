Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,724,000 after purchasing an additional 568,089 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,644,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 10.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,164,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,305,000 after acquiring an additional 114,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,124,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,300,000 after acquiring an additional 37,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $44.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Progress Software (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.