ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading 14.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) shares rose 14.3% during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $16.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ProPetro traded as high as $16.06 and last traded at $15.86. Approximately 28,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 941,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. R. F. Lafferty raised their price target on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,654,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,147 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ProPetro by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,478,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,389,000 after purchasing an additional 668,630 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its stake in ProPetro by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ProPetro by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,566,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,674,000 after purchasing an additional 296,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,520,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after buying an additional 443,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.81.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

