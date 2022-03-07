ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85,122.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXU opened at $15.78 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

