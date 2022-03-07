Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,599,000 after acquiring an additional 44,535 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,048,000 after purchasing an additional 108,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 597,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,310,000 after buying an additional 27,410 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.87.

NYSE PRU opened at $106.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.73%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,645 shares of company stock valued at $25,796,249. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

