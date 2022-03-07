Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.32

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.32 and last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 3362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.19.
Prudential Company Profile (NYSE:PUK)
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.
