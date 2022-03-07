Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Down 20.7% in February

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,900 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the January 31st total of 335,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PULM traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $5.86. 15 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 400.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 20.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pulmatrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

