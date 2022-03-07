Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $36.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Lake Street Capital from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PSTG. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.75.

NYSE PSTG opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 29.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,484,000 after buying an additional 4,110,796 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1,122.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,319,000 after buying an additional 3,697,454 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 84.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,708,000 after buying an additional 2,100,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 855.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after buying an additional 1,269,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1,326.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,529,000 after buying an additional 1,186,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

