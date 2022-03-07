Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for National Storage Affiliates Trust Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $62.21 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.34 and its 200-day moving average is $60.62.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 189.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,159,000 after purchasing an additional 666,653 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 660,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,710,000 after purchasing an additional 166,697 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.