Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Increased by Analyst

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Cassava Sciences in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.52). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.19) EPS.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $37.31 on Monday. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.84 and a beta of 0.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,799,000. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,797,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 117.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 191,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 26.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,322,000 after acquiring an additional 183,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,655,000 after acquiring an additional 157,100 shares during the last quarter. 35.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

