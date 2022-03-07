Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

FM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a C$39.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.93.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$38.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.41 billion and a PE ratio of 25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.02. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$39.10.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$1,136,662.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

