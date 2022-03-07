Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Utz Brands, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Utz Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UTZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

UTZ stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 971,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 431,933 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,129,000 after purchasing an additional 982,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 6,637 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $106,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,660 shares of company stock valued at $905,323 in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

