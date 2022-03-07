Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Gap, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of GAP in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. B. Riley also issued estimates for GAP’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.06.

NYSE GPS opened at $14.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. GAP has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,258,000 after buying an additional 1,381,050 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,673,000 after buying an additional 848,404 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 600.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after buying an additional 771,230 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of GAP by 688.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after purchasing an additional 763,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of GAP by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after purchasing an additional 666,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

