Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Integral Ad Science’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02).

IAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $17.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $29.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 1,251.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

