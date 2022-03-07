Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Macerich Company Cut by Truist Financial (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Macerich in a research note issued on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Macerich has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -504.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,999.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Macerich by 128,765.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 92,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 92,711 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the second quarter worth about $468,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Macerich by 14.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Macerich by 32.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 143,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 35,090 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Macerich by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 106,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

