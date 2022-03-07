Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Boosted by Oppenheimer

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $25.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $23.97. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2022 earnings at $111.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $118.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,048.72.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,891.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,968.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,836.30. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,168.00 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

