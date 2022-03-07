Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $173.25

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $173.25 and last traded at $173.27, with a volume of 74050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.03.

A number of research firms recently commented on KWR. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.45.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.