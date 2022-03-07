QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Decreased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,691 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,890 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,003,000 after purchasing an additional 415,275 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $720,715,000 after acquiring an additional 108,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.53. The company had a trading volume of 120,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,055,333. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.26 and its 200 day moving average is $160.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

