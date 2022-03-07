Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Short Interest Update

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the January 31st total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE QD opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. Qudian has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.24.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.20). Qudian had a net margin of 66.54% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $53.91 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 37,533 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Qudian by 16.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 29,271 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Qudian by 12.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Qudian by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,297,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,769 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qudian in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Qudian from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

