Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Short Interest Update

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the January 31st total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Shares of NYSE QD opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. Qudian has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.24.
Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.20). Qudian had a net margin of 66.54% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $53.91 million during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Qudian from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Qudian Company Profile (Get Rating)
Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.
