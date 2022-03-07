QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Short Interest Update

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the January 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 412,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $100,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,370,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,265,000 after purchasing an additional 463,940 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 5.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,508,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,617,000 after purchasing an additional 123,967 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,952,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,522,000 after purchasing an additional 812,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 6.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,696,000 after purchasing an additional 109,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

QNST stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,935. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $577.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42 and a beta of 0.80.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

