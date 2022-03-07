RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. RadNet has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $268,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in RadNet by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in RadNet by 14.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in RadNet by 4,373.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in RadNet in the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in RadNet by 56.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

