Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Trading Down 8.8%

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) shares fell 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $105.85 and last traded at $105.87. 30,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,127,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.85.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesleyan Assurance Society bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,274,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.0% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 130,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 67,520 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

