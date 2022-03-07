Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.27. Rattler Midstream posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of RTLR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,886. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

